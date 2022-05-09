IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Stock Price Down 15%

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) dropped 15% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.45 and last traded at $10.55. Approximately 122,293 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,545,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.41.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ISEE. Zacks Investment Research raised IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on IVERIC bio from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IVERIC bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average of $15.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.52.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $938,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,965.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $166,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,498.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,682 shares of company stock worth $3,001,931. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ISEE. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,215,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,735,000 after purchasing an additional 539,697 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,004,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 375,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 20,593 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,684,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 81,242 shares in the last quarter.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

