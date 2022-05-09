Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $206.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $202.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of JAZZ traded down $9.85 on Wednesday, reaching $142.79. The stock had a trading volume of 18,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.97 and a 200 day moving average of $142.71. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $813.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.73 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total value of $1,705,530.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,791,996.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.63, for a total value of $1,137,133.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,502 shares in the company, valued at $54,585,868.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 266,212 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,441,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,555 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 16,731 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

