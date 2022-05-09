Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $206.47.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $202.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.
Shares of JAZZ traded down $9.85 on Wednesday, reaching $142.79. The stock had a trading volume of 18,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.97 and a 200 day moving average of $142.71. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $189.00.
In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total value of $1,705,530.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,791,996.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.63, for a total value of $1,137,133.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,502 shares in the company, valued at $54,585,868.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 266,212 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,441,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,555 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 16,731 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Mattel Stock is Ready to Catch
- Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.