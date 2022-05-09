Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €35.00 Price Target for Aixtron (ETR:AIXA)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($36.84) target price on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AIXA has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a €19.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Oddo Bhf set a €26.00 ($27.37) target price on Aixtron in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($27.37) target price on Aixtron in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($28.42) target price on Aixtron in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($27.37) target price on Aixtron in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €25.78 ($27.13).

Get Aixtron alerts:

Shares of AIXA opened at €23.55 ($24.79) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €20.84 and its 200-day moving average price is €19.42. Aixtron has a twelve month low of €14.82 ($15.60) and a twelve month high of €26.60 ($28.00). The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 28.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.