JOE Price Hits $0.74 (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. One JOE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00002259 BTC on exchanges. JOE has a market cap of $167.45 million and $11.38 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, JOE has traded down 12% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00056990 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.26 or 0.00179951 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.85 or 0.00570397 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00036236 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,697.35 or 1.90382090 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 225,128,356 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling JOE

