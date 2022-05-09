John Albert Brussa Acquires 20,000 Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Stock

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Rating) Director John Albert Brussa purchased 20,000 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.75 per share, with a total value of C$95,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,576,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,487,391.75.

Shares of TSE CR traded down C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$4.79. 1,435,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,721. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$730.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83. Crew Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.02 and a 1 year high of C$6.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$103.15 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crew Energy Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Crew Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Crew Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.61.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

