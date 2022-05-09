John Albert Brussa Acquires 20,000 Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Stock

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Rating) Director John Albert Brussa purchased 20,000 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.75 per share, with a total value of C$95,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,576,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,487,391.75.
Shares of TSE CR traded down C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$4.79. 1,435,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,721. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$730.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83. Crew Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.02 and a 1 year high of C$6.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87.
Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$103.15 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crew Energy Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.
About Crew Energy (Get Rating)
Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.
