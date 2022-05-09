John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (HTD) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 11th

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.
HTD opened at $24.75 on Monday. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.91.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
