John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (HTD) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 11th

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

Get John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund alerts:

HTD opened at $24.75 on Monday. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTD. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $275,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.