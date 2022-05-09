Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.73.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

JCI traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.77. 6,494,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,598,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.51. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $51.02 and a 1-year high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 28,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.