Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,600 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.25% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $34,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,765,000. Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,954,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,329,000 after buying an additional 10,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

JLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.25.

Shares of NYSE:JLL traded down $5.63 on Monday, reaching $196.26. 8,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,098. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $184.21 and a 1-year high of $275.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.38 and a 200-day moving average of $245.58.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $1.37. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

