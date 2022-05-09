JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Price Target to GBX 1,430

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,700 ($21.24) to GBX 1,430 ($17.86) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 1,800 ($22.49) to GBX 1,300 ($16.24) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,107.50 ($26.33).

Shares of LON:AML opened at GBX 829.80 ($10.37) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £966.39 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.73. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a twelve month low of GBX 700 ($8.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,262 ($28.26). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 879.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,200.96.

In related news, insider Amedeo Felisa acquired 3,000 shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 947 ($11.83) per share, for a total transaction of £28,410 ($35,490.32).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

