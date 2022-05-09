Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 22 ($0.27) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON JLP opened at GBX 15.20 ($0.19) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 15.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.90. The stock has a market cap of £401.59 million and a PE ratio of 12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.00. Jubilee Metals Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 13.30 ($0.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 22 ($0.27).

Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals processing and recovery company. It operates through four segments: Metals Processing, Business Development, Exploration, and Corporate. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, osmium, and gold; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

