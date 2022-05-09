JulSwap (JULD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.82 Million

JulSwap (JULD) traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One JulSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, JulSwap has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. JulSwap has a market cap of $7.82 million and $1.04 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get JulSwap alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.59 or 0.00595576 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 43% against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00118590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00035677 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,902.01 or 1.93273474 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,311.45 or 0.07457884 BTC.

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,163,802 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JulSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JulSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.