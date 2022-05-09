Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $720.00 million-$740.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $742.85 million.

Shares of KAMN stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.89. 265,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,435. Kaman has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $57.36. The firm has a market cap of $972.59 million, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.80.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.20). Kaman had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kaman will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KAMN shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Kaman from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Kaman from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaman from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KAMN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Kaman by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaman in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Kaman in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kaman in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

