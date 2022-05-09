Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Sets New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $93.71 and last traded at $95.00, with a volume of 15075 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $106.87.

Specifically, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total value of $166,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,496 shares of company stock worth $3,082,918 in the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KRTX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $178.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.22.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 2.06.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by $0.15. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $518,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 84.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 9.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

