Keep3rV1 Price Tops $251.73 on Top Exchanges (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. In the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be purchased for approximately $251.73 or 0.00765261 BTC on popular exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a total market capitalization of $50.35 million and approximately $16.87 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Keep3rV1 Profile

Keep3rV1 (CRYPTO:KP3R) is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

