Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 184,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,638 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Kellogg worth $11,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 13.4% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 172.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 126,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 79,887 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 337.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 26,809 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 227,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

K has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kellogg in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $9,658,451.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $735,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 768,789 shares of company stock worth $49,981,102 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:K opened at $72.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.65. Kellogg has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $73.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.40. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.48.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 51.67%.

Kellogg Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.