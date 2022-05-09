Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Receives $35.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.63.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

In other Kennametal news, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $29,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William M. Lambert purchased 36,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.23 per share, for a total transaction of $962,588.54. Following the purchase, the director now owns 52,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,402.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the third quarter valued at $93,000.

Shares of KMT stock opened at $26.07 on Friday. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $25.34 and a 12 month high of $42.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.41.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is 49.08%.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

