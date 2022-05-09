KeyCorp Trims Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Target Price to $500.00

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TECH has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $400.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Techne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $501.29.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $372.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $416.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $439.80. Bio-Techne has a twelve month low of $347.88 and a twelve month high of $543.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 68.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $290.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TECH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 869.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Bio-Techne by 106.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,835,000 after purchasing an additional 42,097 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 122.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 56.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

