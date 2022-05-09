Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $372.02

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $372.02 and last traded at $387.00, with a volume of 6219 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $395.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Keyence from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Keyence alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $442.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $533.61.

Keyence Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells factory automation solutions worldwide. The company offers photoelectric, fiber optic, laser, positioning, vision, and inductive proximity sensors, as well as network communication units used for presence/absence and part differentiation applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keyence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.