Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) PT Set at C$27.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$27.00 price objective on Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KMP.UN has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$24.07.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

TSE KMP.UN opened at C$18.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.25. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1-year low of C$18.32 and a 1-year high of C$24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.76, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0583 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

About Killam Apartment REIT (Get Rating)

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.