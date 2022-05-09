Kiltearn Partners LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Kiltearn Partners LLP lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 424,130 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 20,600 shares during the period. American Express makes up about 2.9% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings in American Express were worth $69,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in American Express in the third quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in American Express in the third quarter worth $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in shares of American Express by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 280 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.47.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 189,873 shares of company stock valued at $36,472,992 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock traded down $6.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $161.02. 4,479,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,132,808. American Express has a 52-week low of $149.89 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $121.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.08.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.32. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

About American Express (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.