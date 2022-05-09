Kiltearn Partners LLP Sells 37,800 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kiltearn Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 910,399 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 37,800 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 1.9% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $45,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.76. 36,263,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,614,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $39.47 and a one year high of $61.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.67.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.46.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

