Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Holdings Increased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,701 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.18% of Kimball Electronics worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KE. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 505.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

Shares of Kimball Electronics stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.53. The stock had a trading volume of 47,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,571. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.85. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $30.61. The company has a market capitalization of $440.16 million, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 7.91%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimball Electronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Kimball Electronics Profile (Get Rating)

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.