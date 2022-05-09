KIMCHI.finance Price Tops $0.0000 (KIMCHI)

KIMCHI.finance (KIMCHI) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. In the last week, KIMCHI.finance has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar. KIMCHI.finance has a total market capitalization of $124,002.02 and approximately $2,967.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KIMCHI.finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,255.72 or 0.99915894 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00103501 BTC.

KIMCHI.finance Coin Profile

KIMCHI.finance is a coin. The official website for KIMCHI.finance is kimchi.finance . KIMCHI.finance’s official Twitter account is @kimchi_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “KIMCHI is a project based on SUSHI/Uniswap protocal and using an Etherium based token as incentives. “

KIMCHI.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KIMCHI.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KIMCHI.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KIMCHI.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

