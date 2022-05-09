Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.68 Million

Posted by on May 9th, 2022

Brokerages expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSAGet Rating) will announce sales of $27.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.33 million and the highest is $29.03 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $7.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 259.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $131.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $126.52 million to $136.55 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $223.70 million, with estimates ranging from $220.80 million to $226.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.16. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 188.95% and a negative return on equity of 63.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSA traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.90. 375,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,654. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.23. The company has a market capitalization of $545.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.03. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $16.68.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.