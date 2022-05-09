Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.68 Million

Brokerages expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $27.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.33 million and the highest is $29.03 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $7.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 259.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $131.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $126.52 million to $136.55 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $223.70 million, with estimates ranging from $220.80 million to $226.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.16. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 188.95% and a negative return on equity of 63.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSA traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.90. 375,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,654. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.23. The company has a market capitalization of $545.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.03. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $16.68.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

