Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.70

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.70 and last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 3805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.36.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.06 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $1,792,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 4,360.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.