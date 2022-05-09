Klaytn (KLAY) Price Reaches $0.51 on Exchanges

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 16% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001649 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Klaytn has traded down 27.2% against the dollar. Klaytn has a total market cap of $1.44 billion and approximately $124.42 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.58 or 0.00591360 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00125765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00035970 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,234.49 or 1.92975860 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn was first traded on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,797,898,455 coins. Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

