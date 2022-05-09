Kleros Trading Down 22.4% This Week (PNK)

Kleros (PNK) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for about $0.0481 or 0.00000159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $30.05 million and approximately $874,579.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002590 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007214 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007312 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About Kleros

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 624,589,294 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

