KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.86.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KNBE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KnowBe4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

KNBE traded down $2.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.51. 1,370,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,031. KnowBe4 has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $36.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.55. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -159.17.

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. KnowBe4 had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $69.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that KnowBe4 will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $299,387.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,492 shares of company stock worth $709,738. Company insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNBE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in KnowBe4 during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in KnowBe4 during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in KnowBe4 during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KnowBe4 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

