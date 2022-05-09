KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.77

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.77 and last traded at $17.11, with a volume of 60317 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.01.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KNBE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KnowBe4 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.53.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -159.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.59.

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.09 million. KnowBe4 had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. KnowBe4’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KnowBe4, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other KnowBe4 news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $72,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 30,492 shares of company stock valued at $709,738 over the last ninety days. 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KnowBe4 Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNBE)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

