Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.03

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.03 and last traded at $29.09, with a volume of 84281 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.90.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADRNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.50 ($34.21) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from €25.00 ($26.32) to €26.00 ($27.37) in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($34.74) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €31.00 ($32.63) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.26.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $23.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.63 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $0.4683 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 2.81%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s payout ratio is currently 35.66%.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

