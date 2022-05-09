Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.81 and last traded at $6.82. Approximately 49,651 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 12,244,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.38.

KOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.79.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.98.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $572.61 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,696,773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,990 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 36.5% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 28,680,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,894,000 after buying an additional 7,673,182 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,001,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $93,425,000 after buying an additional 255,080 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,722,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,699,000 after purchasing an additional 491,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 19.9% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,586,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,880 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

