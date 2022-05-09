Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.69

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.69 and last traded at $13.69, with a volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KTOS shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $136,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 22,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $476,061.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,835.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,778 shares of company stock valued at $2,139,302 in the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,759,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,428,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,507,000 after acquiring an additional 440,773 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,795 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,321,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,536,000 after acquiring an additional 506,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

