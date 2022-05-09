K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Receives $29.13 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.13.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Baader Bank raised K+S Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €22.00 ($23.16) to €37.00 ($38.95) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €18.10 ($19.05) to €20.50 ($21.58) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €17.00 ($17.89) to €38.00 ($40.00) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $16.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.59. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $19.26.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

