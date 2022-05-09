Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $48.82

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.82 and last traded at $48.95, with a volume of 26922 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.70.
KHNGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 290 to CHF 300 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 260 to CHF 269 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 330 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kuehne + Nagel International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.40.
The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.94 and a 200-day moving average of $58.59.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $1.3138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. Kuehne + Nagel International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.47%.
About Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)
Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.
