Kusama (KSM) Market Capitalization Achieves $885.44 Million

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded down 20% against the US dollar. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $885.44 million and approximately $95.02 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kusama coin can now be bought for $104.54 or 0.00317627 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00057323 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.48 or 0.00183773 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.15 or 0.00565616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00036289 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,726.50 or 1.93627668 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

