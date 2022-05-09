Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stake Trimmed by Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises 5.4% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $12,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $31.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $447.15. 1,828,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,021. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $442.53 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $501.80 and a 200 day moving average of $587.72.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.51 by ($0.11). Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

In related news, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on LRCX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $670.90.

About Lam Research (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.