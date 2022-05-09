LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I’s Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:LGVCU)

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I’s (NASDAQ:LGVCU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, May 10th. LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I had issued 22,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 11th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NASDAQ LGVCU opened at $10.04 on Monday. LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $10.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,060,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,447,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,848,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,530,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,020,000.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to pursue an acquisition opportunity in media, entertainment, and sports, as well as e-commerce and technology industries.

