Landbox Market Capitalization Tops $63,588.94 (LAND)

Landbox (LAND) traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. In the last seven days, Landbox has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar. One Landbox coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Landbox has a total market cap of $63,588.94 and approximately $141.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Landbox alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded down 92.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00020924 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.13 or 0.00182240 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $186.30 or 0.00564655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00036218 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,279.70 or 1.88767235 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Landbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.