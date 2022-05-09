Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 30,289.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 149,026 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $8,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Donaldson by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Donaldson by 174.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Donaldson by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on DCI. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

NYSE:DCI opened at $50.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $69.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.62.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.36 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Profile (Get Rating)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.