Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,623 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $9,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Brown & Brown by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 22,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 0.8% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.11.

BRO stock opened at $58.24 on Monday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $50.78 and a one year high of $74.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 15.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.99 per share, with a total value of $100,183.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at $463,542.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hugh M. Brown purchased 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,159.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,950,306.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown Profile (Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

