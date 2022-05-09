Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $91.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $92.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.62.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

