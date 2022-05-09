Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Brunswick worth $8,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Brunswick news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $97,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $175,154.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,186. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $121.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.86.

Shares of BC stock opened at $79.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $72.71 and a 1 year high of $117.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.56.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.20. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.51% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 19.04%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

