Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 109,891 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 491.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 132,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,891 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $9,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of NYSE O opened at $66.12 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.09 and its 200 day moving average is $69.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.74.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 290.20%.

O has been the subject of several research reports. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

About Realty Income (Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.