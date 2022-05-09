Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 16,319 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,319 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $10,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 16,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 9,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 465,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,655,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $656,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.50.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $184.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.58. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.50 and a 1-year high of $205.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $478.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.52 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.16%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

