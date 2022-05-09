Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 211 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Southwest Gas worth $8,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

SWX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.33.

Southwest Gas stock opened at $87.66 on Monday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $90.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.11.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 5.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.59%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.