Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 374,132 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 584,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374,132 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $11,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,271,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at about $55,952,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,473,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,666,000 after buying an additional 1,605,590 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 37.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,245,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,314,000 after buying an additional 1,422,475 shares during the period. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at about $14,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $162,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.23.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $25.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.70. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $26.83.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.40 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 47.42%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas (Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.