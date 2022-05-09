LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, LCNB National Bank and Dakin Insurance Agency, Inc., is engaged in the commercial banking and insurance agency businesses. Headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio, the Bank is a full service community bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. In addition, the company provides safe deposit boxes, night depositories, U.S. savings bonds, travelers’ checks, money orders, cashier’s checks, bank-by-mail, automated teller machines (ATMs), cash and transaction services, debit cards, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, utility bill collections, notary public services, personal computer based cash management services, telephone banking, and Internet banking services for individuals and businesses. Further, LCNB, through its subsidiary, Dakin Insurance Agency, Inc., engages in insurance agency businesses. It involves in the sale and servicing of personal and commercial insurance products, and annuity products. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on LCNB in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company.

LCNB stock opened at $16.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.59. LCNB has a 1-year low of $15.72 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $183.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.78.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 26.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that LCNB will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. LCNB’s payout ratio is presently 49.08%.

In other LCNB news, Director William H. Kaufman bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,508. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 4,200 shares of company stock worth $69,446 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LCNB by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in LCNB by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 379,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 28,052 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LCNB during the 4th quarter valued at $683,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in LCNB by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in LCNB during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,654,000. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LCNB Company Profile (Get Rating)

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

