Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.70-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.30 billion-$5.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.32 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Shares of LEG stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,048. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.39 and a 200 day moving average of $39.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Leggett & Platt has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 23.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.76%.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $236,295.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 57.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,018,000 after buying an additional 332,224 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 16,119 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,125,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

