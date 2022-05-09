Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 187.93% and a negative return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $44.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Lemonade updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LMND traded down $2.75 on Monday, reaching $18.50. 2,647,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.04. Lemonade has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $115.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.42.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 255.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Lemonade by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth about $1,226,000. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMND. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lemonade from $43.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lemonade from $74.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Lemonade Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.