Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.26

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$18.26 and last traded at C$18.28, with a volume of 2841 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$18.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$21.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.29.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$669.80 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Leon’s Furniture Limited will post 2.7799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Leon’s Furniture’s dividend payout ratio is 24.40%.

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, renovators, hotels, and property management companies.

